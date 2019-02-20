A $20 Million foundation

Two new Algona Community School Foundation scholarships will be presented during Algona High School graduation ceremonies in May.

Drs. Jim and Paula Finn have established a scholarship to honor Mayor Bill Finn and Nelda Finn, RN, who were Jim’s parents, longtime Algona residents and dedicated supporters of their home and community, according to the foundation’s annual newsletter. The scholarship is intended for someone with a strong work ethic.

The second scholarship comes from a bequest in the will of Lyn and Gayle Anderson. The couple lived in Algona most of their working years. Lyn worked as a sportscaster for KLGA, and Gayle volunteered as his able assistant. The scholarship will go to a student athlete.

