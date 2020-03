The ag land tax levy remains the same while Whittemore's overall tax levy rate on regular property comes in at $14.50948 per $1,000 for the fiscal year 2020-21 budget.

The revenues are estimated to be $2.7 million, while expenditures are estimated at $2.8 million. The Whittemore City Council approved the budget at its monthly meeting March 2.

