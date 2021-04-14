Home / Home

2 more virus deaths

Wed, 04/14/2021
Brad Hicks

ALGONA—Two more deaths have been recorded in Kossuth County due to the COVID-19 coronavirus.

According to the state’s website, the local death toll is now at 62. Fifty-four of the deaths were recorded with COVID-19 as the primary cause of death. The other eight cases had the coronavirus listed as a contributing factor.

Kossuth County’s vaccine call center is open Thursday, April 15, from 10 a.m. to noon to book COVID-19 vaccine appointments for Wednesday, April 21. The call center phone number is 515-395-9111.

Individuals age 18 and older are now eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Individuals who are home bound and unable to attend a vaccine clinic may call 515-295-4450 and press 1 to talk with public health staff to determine if they meet the criteria to receive the vaccine in their home.

 

