2 months behind schedule

ALGONA — The new city hall project could be as much as two months behind schedule.

“We are behind from the original date,” said Algona City Administrator Curt Wiseman. “The original timeline had us moving in at the end of April. We are thinking from what we’ve been told we are two months behind.”

City officials are expecting the new city hall would be opening at the end of June or the first part of July.

“We’ll see how things go,” he said. “If I was to be optimistic, they can catch up. I’m not going to say that because there could be more delays that push us back further.”

