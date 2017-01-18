2 businesses move into 1 building

LGONA — Two local businesses needed to find a place to expand their growing companies and both decided to share a location at 218 W. State St.

Sudol Tax & Accounting and Ascendant Wealth Management Group both moved into the new building late in 2016. The Algona Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting a ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday, Jan. 20, at 9:30 a.m.

Brooke Sudol started her own office in her home in May 2015. She moved to the corner of U.S. Highway 169 and State Street before moving to the new location in order to expand her business.

“I outgrew the space. I only had enough space for myself,” she said. “This also seems more accessible for people.”

Now, the business has grown to three people, including herself. Joining her are accountant Sue Duncan and administrative assistant Beth Egel.

For more on this story, please see the Jan. 19 issue of the Algona Upper Des Moines.