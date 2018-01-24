1st snowstorm of season strikes county white

After several predicted snowstorms failed to impact Kossuth County with ferocity, the long-awaited first big snowstorm of the season hit on Monday, Jan. 22.

Anticipating the storm, schools across the county closed their doors along with numerous businesses and county offices with snow ordinances taking effect in almost every town.

The storm began with light showers in the morning, turning into sleet and snow as the day wore on, with the northwestern portions of the county receiving the first and most brutal portions of the storm’s impact.

Rain coupled with the heavy snow turned the ground into a giant sheet of ice causing vehicles to slide into ditches.

“For us, it started with wet conditions from an inch of rain during the night which put a layer of ice on everything. By midmorning the snow hit and made the travel conditions very difficult,” remarked Kossuth County Sheriff Steve Kollasch.

For more on this story, please see the Jan. 25 issue of Kossuth County Advance.