18th Founders’ Day: Celebrating Algona’s Heritage

Most people in Algona have heard at one time or another the story of two brothers, Asa and Ambrose Call, who journeying across the state, began to build a town they would later call Algona.

One hundred and sixty three years later, the city continues to remember its humble beginnings in a log cabin on July 10, 1854, with a huge four-day celebration.

Searching for a town celebration and deciding to honor the city’s heritage, Mayor Lynn Kueck came up with the idea of holding Founders’ Day.

Eighteen years ago, with the help of many individuals, especially Vicki Mallory, Algona Area Chamber of Commerce executive director, the first Founders’ Day was celebrated.

