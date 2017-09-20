$1.3 million gift for charities

ALGONA — A number of Kossuth County charities have received gifts totaling more than $1.3 million from the estates of Kathryn and Harold “Whitey” Voigt, long-time residents of Algona.

“The Voigt’s generosity will make a large impact on students, churches and local organizations such as the public library, nature center and POW museum,” said Voigt’s attorney, Scott Buchanan in a press release.

“Our community can thank Kathryn and Whitey for their generosity and commitment to these local organizations that impact Kossuth County.”

