$1.3 million gift for charities

Wed, 09/20/2017 - 1:32pm admin1
By: 
Alan Van Ormer

ALGONA — A number of Kossuth County charities have received gifts totaling more than $1.3 million from the estates of Kathryn and Harold “Whitey” Voigt, long-time residents of Algona.

“The Voigt’s generosity will make a large impact on students, churches and local organizations such as the public library, nature center and POW museum,” said Voigt’s attorney, Scott Buchanan in a press release. 

“Our community can thank Kathryn and Whitey for their generosity and commitment to these local organizations that impact Kossuth County.”

 

For more on this story, please see the Sept. 21 issue of Kossuth County Advance.

 

