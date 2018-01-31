$11,770 raised for the Algona Chamber

ALGONA – Well over 100 individuals turned up for a rocking time at the annual Algona Area Chamber of Commerce’s major fundraising event of the year on Wednesday, Jan. 24.

When the final numbers came in, this year’s event was deemed another success, pulling in $11,770. “That is pretty standard from this event,” remarked Vicki Mallory, Algona Chamber director.

All of the proceeds from this event go towards helping fund the Algona Chamber yearly activities.

Decked out in a 1950s theme with vinyl records, malt glasses and mini banana split bites, the KC Hall was transformed.

For more on this story, please see the Feb. 1 issue of Kossuth County Advance.