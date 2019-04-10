Home / Home

100 years old and still living alone

Wed, 04/10/2019 - 9:35am admin1
Alan Van Ormer

Charles Legler still farms the Legler Homestead farm just outside of Lu Verne where his mother and father lived for many years. The family moved there in 1868 and last year, the homestead was listed as a Century Farm. “That was important to our mother,” said Legler. “She was pretty proud of that.”

On Saturday, April 13, Lucille Legler will celebrate her 100th birthday. “She has been an inspiration to the whole family,” Charles said. “A lot of people know she’s going to be 100 and still living in her own home. She is independent, and we are all inspired that she was independent.”

Read more in the April 11 Kossuth County Advance.

 

