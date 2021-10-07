Home / Home

100+ Women Who Care donation aides Project ASC

Thu, 10/07/2021 - 1:46pm admin1
By: 
Emily Walker, AHS Journalism

In August, Project ASC was selected to be the recipient of the 100+ Women Who Care donation. The donation of more than $13,000 will allow Project ASC to continue the mission of helping students and their families when they are in need. Julie Stein, AHS school counselor, commented specifically on the 100+ Women Who Care donation, stating, “It is wonderful to be part of such a caring, kind community. Project ASC will be able to support many more students and families because of the 100+ Women Who Care.”

 

See the full report in the Oct. 7 Advance. 

