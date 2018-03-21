100+ Women who care about Kossuth Strengthening Families

Imagine giving back $40,000 a year to your community. Now imagine accomplishing that with only a four hour a year time commitment.

100+ Women Who Care-Kossuth County, has held two meetings and has already given $20,000 back to the community. Angelique Berry is credited for bringing this organization to Kossuth County.

“I had attended the Humboldt chapter and found it so rewarding,” recalls Berry. She thought it would be a great idea to bring to Kossuth County and asked some friends, Katie Besch, Echo Deitering, Kristi Roberts, Lynn Weringa, and Lisa Merron, to help get the chapter started.

Each meeting has had over 100 women participate and they’re always looking to involve more. “I think one of the biggest misconceptions about this group is that you have to be a certain age,” said Besch. “That’s crazy! We want young, old, everyone possible who wants to be a part of the cause to do this.”

