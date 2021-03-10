Home / Home

100+ Women donates to Moving Vets Forward

Wed, 03/10/2021 - 10:55am admin1
By: 
Amy Frankl-Brandt

ALGONA—John Emswiler, director for Moving Veteran’s forward was the recipient of a $13,000 grant from the 100+ Women Who Care of Kossuth County.

The 100+ Women who care organization is made up of 131 women or teams who each contribute $100 every three months. Each $100 donor then put potential recipients in a raffle drum and three finalist are drawn from those. A representative from those three are invited to give a three-minute speech about their cause. Members then vote on who should receive the grant.

 

See the full story in the March 11 Advance.

Kossuth County Advance

14 E. Nebraska St.

Algona, IA 50511  

Phone: (515) 295-3535

Fax: (515) 295-7217

news@algona.com

ads@algona.com

circulation@algona.com

www.algona.com

www.facebook.com/hallmarkintegratedmedia/

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here