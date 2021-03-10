100+ Women donates to Moving Vets Forward

ALGONA—John Emswiler, director for Moving Veteran’s forward was the recipient of a $13,000 grant from the 100+ Women Who Care of Kossuth County.

The 100+ Women who care organization is made up of 131 women or teams who each contribute $100 every three months. Each $100 donor then put potential recipients in a raffle drum and three finalist are drawn from those. A representative from those three are invited to give a three-minute speech about their cause. Members then vote on who should receive the grant.

