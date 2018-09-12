100+ Women continue county commitment

ALGONA — 100+ Women have shown their continued commitment to the Kossuth County region during their Aug. 20 meeting. The group has met for a fourth time this year and has raised $46,400 through their sustained efforts in their meetings.

100+ Women Who Care-Kossuth County is a group that has over 100 women participate, each woman or group of women donating $100 within the hour of the meeting, which in part raises funds exceeding $10,000 in just one short hour event.

Their most recent meeting, held on Aug. 20, was contributed towards a Kossuth County non-profit; the Kossuth County Cancer Support foundation was the award recipient. The meeting raised $12,600 to give towards the foundation.

