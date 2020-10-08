1 more step for Ledyard wind project
Thu, 10/08/2020 - 7:28am admin1
By:
Alan Van Ormer
KOSSUTH COUNTY—The Ledyard Windpower LLC project continues to move forward.
The Kossuth County Board of Supervisors approved the drainage district easement portion of the application during its meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 6. The board also approved an application for the easement through drainage right of way including fee and independent professional engineering firm for inspection.
Get the full story in the Oct. 8 Kossuth County Advance.