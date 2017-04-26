$1 million in grants and counting

BANCROFT — No one was sure what check broke the $1 million mark during Wednesday’s (April 19) Kossuth County Community Foundation 2017 grant award celebration at the Summit Center.

What everyone did find out was that more than $115,000 worth of checks in 2017 was distributed to 44 area nonprofits and government agencies. Since 2006, the Foundation has provided an estimated $1,079,316.90 for community betterment, education, environment, health, historic preservation and human service in Kossuth County.

Blair Redenius, who was one of three committee members leaving the Foundation Board, said this year’s amount was the most the Foundation has ever given. “Hopefully that continues to grow and grow,” he said.

For more on this story, please see the April 27 issue of Kossuth County Advance.