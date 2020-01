One person was killed after an accident on U.S. Highway 18 between Sexton and Wesley last Friday, Jan. 3.

According to a Kossuth County Sheriff's report, Linda Kay Bronson lost traction, swerved and drove into the westbound lane where her vehicle struck another driven by Merrill Borman of Whittemore. Bronson later died in the hospital.

