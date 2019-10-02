“Only by God’s grace did no one get hurt.”

SWEA CITY — Last week’s storm came so fast that Tagie Hersleff had to pick up his kid from the tub and get to safety.

“It was real dramatic. It is really life changing,” said Hersleff who lives just across the street, south of the North Kossuth School. “Mother Nature comes in and you don’t know what to do. You don’t know your next step. It was really scary.”

Hersleff witnessed the school’s bleacher sitting on top of the school fence, neighbor’s trees down and damaged shingles that flew off on his roof.

“Only by God’s grace did nobody get hurt,” said Swea City Mayor Wendy Zielske. “I don’t know how to put it into words.”

