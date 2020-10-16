Home / Home

‘You have breast cancer’

Fri, 10/16/2020
By: 
Dar Elbert

    “Dar, you have breast cancer.” A few simple words that have changed my life forever. Even though I had administered chemotherapy as a nurse many years ago, I never expected to be the recipient of chemo. I never once thought I’d be the one with cancer. I had yearly mammograms. I ate a well-balanced diet, exercise regularly, walking several miles every day and was in general good health. I was accustomed to needing additional views following my mammograms, and frequently had breast ultrasounds for fibrocystic breast condition. But cancer? It was simply shocking.

 

    Read Dar Elbert's first-person account in the Oct. 15 Kossuth County Advance. It is a Breast Cancer Awareness Month feature story.

 

 

