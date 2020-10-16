“Dar, you have breast cancer.” A few simple words that have changed my life forever. Even though I had administered chemotherapy as a nurse many years ago, I never expected to be the recipient of chemo. I never once thought I’d be the one with cancer. I had yearly mammograms. I ate a well-balanced diet, exercise regularly, walking several miles every day and was in general good health. I was accustomed to needing additional views following my mammograms, and frequently had breast ultrasounds for fibrocystic breast condition. But cancer? It was simply shocking.

Read Dar Elbert's first-person account in the Oct. 15 Kossuth County Advance. It is a Breast Cancer Awareness Month feature story.