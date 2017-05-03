What does it take to get grown men to don high heels and parade down the main street of a town? A good cause.

In honor of National Sexual Assault Awareness Month, gentlemen from across the area banned together to show awareness of the tragic situations of victims and their families, by joining in the ninth annual Walk a Mile in Her Shoes event.

Marching down Algona’s main street in heels, on Thursday, April 27, men picked up signs to demonstrate their cause. Some read: ‘Decide to end sexual violence’ and ‘Sexual violence affects men too.’

