‘Voices from the Past’ on Friday, July 7

“Voices from the Past” will take place in Riverview Cemetery on a new night and time this year, Friday, July 7, at 6:45 p.m. Since 2012, this program has been a staple of Founders’ Day weekend. It is a joint production of the Kossuth County Genealogical Society and the Algona Branch-AAUW.

For those not familiar with the location of the cemetery, it is on the north side of Algona with its main gate directly at the end of North Phillips Street. A second handicapped accessible performance will be held on Sunday, July 9, at the air-conditioned Masonic Hall at 1413 North McCoy in Algona at 2 p.m. The programs are free to the public.