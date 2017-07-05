Home / Home

‘Voices from the Past’ on Friday, July 7

Wed, 07/05/2017 - 3:56pm admin1

“Voices from the Past” will take place in Riverview Cemetery on a new night and time this year, Friday, July 7, at 6:45 p.m.  Since 2012, this program has been a staple of Founders’ Day weekend. It is a joint production of the Kossuth County Genealogical Society and the Algona Branch-AAUW.  

For those not familiar with the location of the cemetery, it is on the north side of Algona with its main gate directly at the end of North Phillips Street.  A second handicapped accessible performance will be held on Sunday, July 9, at the air-conditioned Masonic Hall at 1413 North McCoy in Algona at 2 p.m.  The programs are free to the public.

 

