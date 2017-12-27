‘Unlimited’ potential once renovation completed

ALGONA — Once proposed renovations are completed at the Algona Public Library, those who have been working on the project for several years see “unlimited” potential for the facility.

“It could be explosive of what we could do for people in Algona and Kossuth County,” said Jan Andrews, an Algona Library Board member. “It is so frustrating when you are so limited.”

Campaign Committee volunteer Marilyn Deal believes the renovations are going to make Algona more attractive to newcomers coming into the community and Kossuth County through programming and a more welcoming facility.

A second Board member, Mike Nerison, said the renovated library would attract the professionals that businesses need to the community. “I think it would be used as an opportunity to attract people to the area much the same way our health system does, the school systems do and the YMCA and the business community do,” he said.

For more on this story, please see the Dec. 28 issue of Kossuth County Advance.