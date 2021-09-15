‘Storm Lake’ screening premiere at Algona’s State 5

ALGONA—A newspaper. A family. A community. Local residents will get a chance to see in Algona one of a few Iowa premieres of “Storm Lake,” an Iowa film produced and directed by Buffalo Center native Jerry Risius and award-winning producer Beth Levison. It’s the story of Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Art Cullen and his family’s fight to unite and inform their Iowa farming community through their biweekly newspaper, The Storm Lake Times.

Cullen, 63, is editor of the Times, a twice-weekly newspaper founded by his older brother, John, in 1990. Both Art and John were former editors of the Kossuth County Advance and The Algona Upper Des Moines in the early 1980s.

The film will be shown in Algona on Tuesday, Sept. 21, at 7:30 p.m., at the State 5 Theatre.

See the full story in the Sept. 16 Advance.