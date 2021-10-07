Home / Home

‘Storm Lake’ film plays out the realities of a rural Iowa town’s newspaper

Thu, 10/07/2021 - 1:27pm admin1
By: 
Brad Hicks

     ALGONA—Newspaper operations spend their time focusing stories and cameras on others, but “Storm Lake,” a documentary about the Cullen family’s Storm Lake Times newspaper operation during the 2020 campaign and the beginnings of the COVID-19 pandemic, flips the script and spotlights triumphs, challenges and tragedies for the twice-weekly publication and its owners.

     Get the full story in the Oct. 7 Advance.

