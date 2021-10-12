‘Silent Night’ move seeks local extras, donations

KOSSUTH COUNTY—The WWII home front drama set in late 1944, “Silent Night In Algona” (Inspired by true events) is now opening a public casting call for men, women and children of all ages.

The film, produced by Collective Development Inc. of Lansing, Mich., shoots Oct. 31 thru Nov. 19 in the Algona, Whittemore and Forest City areas. Shooting takes place Sundays through Fridays, with Saturday being an off day.

People should email their interest to: silentnightextras@gmail.com. For consideration, the following information must be included in your email: Name; address; phone number, email. Also, send a full-length photograph (taken on a cell phone is fine) and the dates you’d be available to film.

For more details, including filming dates and other crucial information, see the Oct. 14 Advance.