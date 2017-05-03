A ‘Midnight Masquerade’ Prom

ALGONA — Algona High School students danced the night away at the ‘Midnight Masquerade’ at the 2017 prom at Algona High School gym on Saturday, April 29.

Michael Jensen and Angel Block, two 11th graders, were enjoying everything around them in preparation for the Grand March. Both said they had been to the prom the year before.

“I like the whole thing,” Jensen said. “I just remember all of the pictures being taken.”

