‘I was over the moon’

Wed, 06/13/2018 - 12:25pm admin1
By: 
Melanie Mergen

ALGONA — Madeline Roach  recently set out for Maryland for her internship with NASA – for the second year in a row.

On Thursday, May 24, we met for a chat under the gazebo at Algona Veteran’s Park, Roach donning a Neptune-blue NASA t-shirt. The timing couldn’t have been better – she was set to head out for her internship the next day.

How does one fall into an internship with NASA? Certainly, the passion has to be there; ideally, the area you’re working in should be a good fit.

 

For more on this story please see the June 14 issue of the Kossuth County Advance.

 

