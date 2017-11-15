‘Chief Bell Benefit’ set for Algona fire chief

ALGONA — A special benefit is being thrown for Algona Fire Chief, Chuck Bell, who is battling esophageal cancer for the third time since 2015.

The “Chief Bell Benefit” will be held on Saturday, Nov. 25, from 3-8 p.m., at the Algona VFW. There will be a silent auction running from 3 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., a live auction starting at 6 p.m. and a pork loin meal from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Mojo Productions will provide the entertainment.

Some of the items being auctioned off include a gas grill, a week’s vacation in Arizona, gift cards, a fire pit, a kid’s pedal fire truck and Algona Fire Department entrance mats. In addition, any cash donations can be sent to Farmers State Bank for the Chuck Bell benefit.

For more on this article, please see the Nov. 16 issue of Kossuth County Advance.