‘Achin for Bacon’ delivers as promised

ALGONA — Two weeks ago Algona Area Chamber of Commerce Ambassador Rodney Davis admitted that he was a little nervous because ticket sales for the first-ever ‘Achin for Bacon’ event were slow.

The People’s Choice winner for the evening was Johnny’s from Wesley. Johnny’s provided chicken wings and legs wrapped in bacon. Kristy Riggert and Yane Nielsen Elbert were serving the chicken wings and legs.

“I’m happy with what has happened,” he said during the inaugural event at The Locker Room Bar & Grill in downtown Algona on Saturday, Feb. 4. “It is good seeing all of these people. There are some wonderful samples and they all wanted to be part of this.”

Algona Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Vicki Mallory said all 250 tickets were sold. “It is amazing,” she said. “There is a great variety of food. Thanks to Hormel for their donation of bacon for all the vendors.”

