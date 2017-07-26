‘The Last Indian Battle in Iowa’ memorialized forever

BURT — On a tract of farmland just southeast of Burt lays the site of “The Last Indian Battle in Iowa.” This little known fact was resurfaced by two individuals, Brian Mallia who researched the battle, placing a map at the Patterson Recreation Area and earning the title of eagle scout and Midge Andreasen who after reading about the battle, set about informing her fellow Daughters of the American Revolution members and memorializing this event.

On Friday, July 21, the battle was forever memorialized with a presentation and unveiling of a monument, commemorating the battle between the Sac and Fox Indians and the Sioux Indians.

For more on this article, please see the July 27 issue of Kossuth County Advance.