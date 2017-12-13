‘In this family, No one fights alone’

ALGONA — Just over a month ago, Kirstin Bacha, mother of two, employee at the Hancock County Health system and wife of Algona police officer Marc Bacha, heard the news no one is expecting to hear, she was diagnosed with stage four colon cancer.

Upon hearing the news, it didn’t take very long for officer Doug Rahe and his wife Ashley to react, deciding to hold a benefit in Kirstin’s honor.

“When we found out and when we started this whole benefit process was within the same week,” remarked Ashley. “We basically talked and said, you know what we need is an army to help out. Let’s do this.”

The Bacha Benefit will be held this Saturday, Dec. 16 at the Bishop Garrigan Campus from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

