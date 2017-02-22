Dreams of a magical afternoon twirled through the air as dancers prepared for their performances at ‘An Enchanted Evening of Dance’ on Sunday, Feb. 19.

The Bishop Garrigan Danz Squad hosted the spring show at 4 p.m. in the Bishop Garrigan Gymnasium.

Teams and individuals from across the area were invited to perform. Each team or performer had a connection to the Danz Squad, said Colleen Conway Schiltz, Danz Squad head-coach.

For more on this story, please see the Feb. 23 issue of the Algona Upper Des Moines.