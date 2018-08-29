Livermore man charged with murder

A Livermore man has been arrested and charged with murder in connection with a death in Lu Verne Tuesday, Aug. 28.

According to the Kossuth County Sheriff office, 60-year-old Jeffrey Lynn Winters, of Livermore, has been charged with first degree murder, a Class A felony.

The deceased was reported as 54-year-old Randy Merle Page of Lu Verne.

According to the report, Winters is being held in the Kossuth County Jail on a $2 million cash-only bond.

The cause of death is yet to be determined by autopsy.

Involved and assisting in the investigation include the Kossuth County Sheriff's Office, the State Division of Criminal Investigation, the Mason Police Department, the Iowa State Patrol and the Humboldt County Sheriff's Office.